Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Aflac by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,707 shares of company stock worth $4,599,277. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $62.95. 6,105,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,751. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $66.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

