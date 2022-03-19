South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Bought by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 164.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,442 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

NYSE:SJI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.01. 3,099,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491,171. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.88%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

