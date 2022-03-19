SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $468.00

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $221,261.94 and approximately $468.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,924.04 or 0.07004027 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,681.13 or 0.99839774 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00032616 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

