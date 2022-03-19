SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,259.00

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $222,403.52 and approximately $2,259.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00045765 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,910.14 or 0.06951620 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,844.58 or 0.99956494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00041305 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars.

