Spartan Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $569,339.00 (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $13.48 million and $569,339.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,924.04 or 0.07004027 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,681.13 or 0.99839774 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00032616 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 103,246,909 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

