SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,817 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.14% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC boosted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. ADE LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

TOTL opened at $45.12 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $48.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.28.

