SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Holdings Raised by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIA. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $347.19. 5,749,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,847,690. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $320.62 and a 1-year high of $369.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $344.75 and its 200-day moving average is $350.67.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

