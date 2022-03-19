SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Boosted by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,419 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 16.1% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $30,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 39,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,503,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $260,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $52.42. 3,659,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,657,441. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

