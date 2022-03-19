SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,347 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 5.5% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $10,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.90. 2,137,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517,510. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.44 and a 1 year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

