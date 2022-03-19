SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Reduced by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,863 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 15.1% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $35,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.20. 344,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,193. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.67. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

