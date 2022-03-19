SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 4.4% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $96,000.

Shares of MDY traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $492.58. 1,532,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,572. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $452.36 and a 1-year high of $533.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $482.42 and a 200 day moving average of $497.38.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

