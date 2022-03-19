Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $152.28

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.28 ($1.98) and traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.82). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.82), with a volume of 8,386 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 147.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 152.28. The company has a market capitalization of £63.45 million and a PE ratio of 14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Spectra Systems Corporation discovers, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates in three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for passport security; banknote cleaning solution that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

