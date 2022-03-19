Spectrecoin (XSPEC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.33 or 0.00210707 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000989 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00026606 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00022864 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.00382220 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

