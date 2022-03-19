Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,000.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEPJF. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Spectris to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,150 ($40.96) to GBX 3,000 ($39.01) in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEPJF opened at $35.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.89. Spectris has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $55.28.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

