Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $235.53

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 235.53 ($3.06) and traded as high as GBX 245 ($3.19). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 244 ($3.17), with a volume of 787,720 shares trading hands.

SPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 296 ($3.85) to GBX 347 ($4.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.12) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 310 ($4.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 246.14 ($3.20).

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 235.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 236.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £978.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.67.

In related news, insider Ian Cheshire purchased 8,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £19,903.50 ($25,882.31).

About Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.