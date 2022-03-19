Splintershards Price Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Splintershards has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Splintershards has a total market cap of $57.24 million and $1.40 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003721 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010118 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 616,231,347 coins and its circulating supply is 553,019,999 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

