Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.21

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.21 and traded as low as $11.36. Sportsman’s Warehouse shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 1,314,055 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.
The firm has a market cap of $504.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.21.
About Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH)
Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.
