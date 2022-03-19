SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.43.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.
Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.06.
About SSAB AB (publ) (Get Rating)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
