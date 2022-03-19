Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) and Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Financial Contrast

Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) and Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Stable Road Acquisition has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redwire has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

8.1% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Redwire shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stable Road Acquisition and Redwire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stable Road Acquisition N/A -8.11% -2.96% Redwire N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Stable Road Acquisition and Redwire, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stable Road Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Redwire 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stable Road Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 284.62%. Redwire has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.15%. Given Stable Road Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stable Road Acquisition is more favorable than Redwire.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stable Road Acquisition and Redwire’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stable Road Acquisition $330,000.00 639.85 $120.65 million N/A N/A Redwire N/A N/A -$12.26 million N/A N/A

Stable Road Acquisition has higher revenue and earnings than Redwire.

Stable Road Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

Redwire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

