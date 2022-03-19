StableXSwap (STAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.89 Million

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. StableXSwap has a total market cap of $8.89 million and approximately $150.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableXSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,162.56 or 0.99688289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00068407 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00021781 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001936 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00015610 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

StableXSwap (STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

