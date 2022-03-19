Stacks Price Down 2.2% This Week (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00003104 BTC on major exchanges. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.70 billion and approximately $39.87 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.30 or 0.00219531 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00214083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00046075 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000990 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00026884 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.81 or 0.06973132 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,303,800,295 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

