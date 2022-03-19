Standard Protocol Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000479 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $338,409.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00046681 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.37 or 0.07028324 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,020.99 or 1.00067671 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00033793 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

