Starbase (STAR) Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

Starbase (STAR) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Starbase has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a total market cap of $426,030.59 and $587,130.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Starbase alerts:

Starbase Coin Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

