Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,997 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7,075.0% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX stock opened at $89.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $78.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.35.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

