StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.39 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) will announce $168.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $168.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $168.78 million. StarTek reported sales of $163.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year sales of $696.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $688.97 million to $703.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $747.05 million, with estimates ranging from $744.09 million to $750.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $178.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. StarTek had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.21%.

SRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on StarTek in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StarTek currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in StarTek by 12.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,919 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in StarTek in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of StarTek by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of StarTek by 1,861.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 113,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of StarTek by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRT opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.20 million, a PE ratio of 146.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. StarTek has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $8.71.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

