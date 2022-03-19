STATERA (STA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $84,841.00

STATERA (STA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One STATERA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. STATERA has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $84,841.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STATERA has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About STATERA

STATERA was first traded on July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 79,390,950 coins and its circulating supply is 79,390,695 coins. The official website for STATERA is stateratoken.com . STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

Buying and Selling STATERA

