Step Finance Price Up 26.1% Over Last Week (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $705,811.02 and $9.21 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000422 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00046855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.59 or 0.06989108 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,912.55 or 1.00127174 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00033095 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

