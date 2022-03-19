STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $8,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 7,191.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 438,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,581,000 after buying an additional 432,509 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 54.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 884,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,594,000 after buying an additional 311,611 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in STERIS by 222.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,581,000 after buying an additional 286,093 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in STERIS by 9.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,525,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $311,602,000 after buying an additional 137,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in STERIS by 3.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,288,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $876,113,000 after buying an additional 134,957 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on STE. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,469 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STE stock opened at $234.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 81.21 and a beta of 0.65. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $184.68 and a 12-month high of $248.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.27.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

