StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.87

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.87 and traded as low as $21.14. StoneCastle Financial shares last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 3,552 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $141.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. This is a positive change from StoneCastle Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. StoneCastle Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

