StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.87

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.87 and traded as low as $21.14. StoneCastle Financial shares last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 3,552 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $141.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. This is a positive change from StoneCastle Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. StoneCastle Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.85%.
About StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX)
StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.
