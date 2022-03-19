Stox Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,760.00 (STX)

Stox (STX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, Stox has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. Stox has a market cap of $369,152.49 and approximately $4,760.00 worth of Stox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stox coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stox alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.12 or 0.00217221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00035666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Stox Profile

Stox (STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Stox’s total supply is 53,885,994 coins and its circulating supply is 50,491,601 coins. Stox’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The Reddit community for Stox is /r/STOX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stox’s official website is www.stox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.