Stream Protocol Price Down 6.8% This Week (STPL)

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Stream Protocol has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $165,712.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stream Protocol Profile

Stream Protocol is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 280,798,531 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

