Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) to report $410.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $410.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $410.80 million. Stride posted sales of $392.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stride.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $409.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.23 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.83. Stride has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $38.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 566,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 41,762 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Stride by 105,575.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stride (LRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.