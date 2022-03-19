Strike (STRK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $19.06 Million

Strike (STRK) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last seven days, Strike has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Strike has a market cap of $125.97 million and $19.06 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can currently be bought for about $40.17 or 0.00096105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00046071 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,895.06 or 0.06925554 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,827.00 or 1.00058395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00041125 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,135,480 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.