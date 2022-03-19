StrongHands (SHND) Hits Market Cap of $147,395.97

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $147,395.97 and approximately $13.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 832.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 134.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,633,402,431 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

