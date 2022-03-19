Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,062 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.4% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.17. 2,409,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,747,265. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.91 and its 200 day moving average is $156.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.