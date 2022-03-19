Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,429 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,607 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.6% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.7% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.11. 14,439,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,691,740. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $419.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.68.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.