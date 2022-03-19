Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys 519 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,499 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises about 0.6% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,151,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,643 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $734,013,000 after acquiring an additional 179,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $714,023,000 after acquiring an additional 142,272 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $688,129,000 after acquiring an additional 215,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $416,236,000 after acquiring an additional 522,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total transaction of $117,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,702 shares of company stock worth $15,209,845 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.33.

PXD traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.86. 4,798,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,773. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $246.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

