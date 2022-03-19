Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,283,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,546,949,000 after buying an additional 86,967 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,139,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,822,000 after purchasing an additional 57,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,184,000 after purchasing an additional 91,573 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,321,000 after purchasing an additional 774,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,361,000 after purchasing an additional 490,211 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.59. The company had a trading volume of 835,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,063. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $137.58 and a one year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

