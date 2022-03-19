Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.69. The stock had a trading volume of 12,154,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862,707. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

