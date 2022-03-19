Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases 245 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 581,442 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $340,516,000 after acquiring an additional 22,976 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 263 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $8.97 on Friday, hitting $453.33. 5,699,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,544,719. The company has a market cap of $214.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $573.13. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.94 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

