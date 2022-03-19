Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,040 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.53.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $242.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

