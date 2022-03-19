Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,196 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BXP opened at $124.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.43. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.53 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 123.66%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

