Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,262 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

Shares of AVB opened at $245.38 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.24 and a 12 month high of $257.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile (Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.