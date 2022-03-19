Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 2,023 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,449 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Shares of BK opened at $52.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

