Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 2,023 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,449 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

