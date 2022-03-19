Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 2,026 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 36,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 105.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 72,388 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,467,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,584,000 after buying an additional 20,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS opened at $75.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.99 and a 1-year high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

