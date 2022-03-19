Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 2,427 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $1,825,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $6,500,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,062,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,472,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $192.97 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.44 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.40%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.21.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

