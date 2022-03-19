Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 3,802 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $163.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $5,125,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 755,585 shares of company stock worth $67,167,325. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

