Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 690 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,391,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,757 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Equifax by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,107,000 after purchasing an additional 480,021 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 891,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,945,000 after purchasing an additional 388,199 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Equifax by 8,193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 333,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $241.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.23 and a 200 day moving average of $260.21. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.44 and a 12-month high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. TheStreet lowered Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.18.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

