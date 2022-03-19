Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires New Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 24.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAD. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.33.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $340.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.94. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.03 and a 12-month high of $406.43.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 40.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total value of $4,854,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

